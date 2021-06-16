Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) to “Buy”

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Daré Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.42.

Daré Bioscience stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. 1,179,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,828. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.81. Daré Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $3.85.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Equities research analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Daré Bioscience by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Daré Bioscience by 549.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 126,560 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Daré Bioscience by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 48,201 shares during the period. 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

