Zebi Token (ZEBI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.92 Million

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Zebi Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $2.92 million and $1,287.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00059512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.19 or 0.00145844 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00178285 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.69 or 0.00940148 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,193.01 or 0.99941197 BTC.

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,019,463,416 coins and its circulating supply is 751,929,001 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

