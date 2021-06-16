Zel Reaches Market Cap of $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Zel coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.66 or 0.00357618 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00144612 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.84 or 0.00225601 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00010802 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002724 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001392 BTC.

About Zel

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

