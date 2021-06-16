Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Position Lifted by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,390,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,513 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $184,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 199,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,435,000 after buying an additional 88,217 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 87,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,604,000 after buying an additional 42,845 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth about $1,337,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Shares of ZEN traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,819. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.26. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of -72.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZEN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

In other Zendesk news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.28, for a total value of $200,245.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,865.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total transaction of $651,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,167.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,633 shares of company stock valued at $21,552,117. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.