Zilla Price Tops $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One Zilla coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a total market cap of $259,673.25 and approximately $4,231.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zilla has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00060226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00022202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $298.28 or 0.00763798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00083538 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.66 or 0.07699044 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . The official website for Zilla is zla.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

