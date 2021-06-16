ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Clarkson Capital boosted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $47.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion and a PE ratio of 8.54.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $609,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $23,526,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $37,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

