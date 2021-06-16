Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 285.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $664,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ZBH traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $157.84. 15,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,318. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.