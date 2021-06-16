Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,777 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Zoetis worth $72,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 80,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,343,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 28,471.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.59. The stock had a trading volume of 18,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,349. The company has a market capitalization of $88.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.28 and a 1-year high of $186.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

