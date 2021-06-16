ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays Sells 13,663 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $625,218.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,059 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $45,282.84.

On Thursday, May 13th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,572 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $549,394.56.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 2,395 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $112,038.10.

On Thursday, April 8th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,752 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $665,046.72.

ZI opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion and a PE ratio of -1,124.72. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.77.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 16,447 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,672,000. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.48.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

