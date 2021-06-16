Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Sells $112,177.44 in Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $112,177.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,838.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ZUMZ traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $45.96. 247,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.78. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $50.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.56.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 404.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 7,631.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 81.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZUMZ. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zumiez presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

