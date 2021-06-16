Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi Sells 16,735 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $266,755.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,790.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Pileggi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,546 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $73,736.12.

On Thursday, April 8th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $160,200.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,454 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $37,104.48.

ZUO traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.39. 1,400,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,847. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.73.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 98,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 71,086 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zuora by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,101,000 after acquiring an additional 456,852 shares during the period. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

