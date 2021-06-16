Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zur Rose Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

ZRSEF remained flat at $$362.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.84. Zur Rose Group has a 12 month low of $287.65 and a 12 month high of $547.00.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

