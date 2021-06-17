$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Hecla Mining posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

In related news, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $5,909,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Crumley sold 50,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $467,000.00. Insiders sold 827,568 shares of company stock worth $7,382,370 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Hecla Mining by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,440,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,772,000 after buying an additional 2,577,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,110,000 after buying an additional 3,001,583 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hecla Mining by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,704,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,409,000 after buying an additional 308,777 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Hecla Mining by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,099,000 after buying an additional 3,718,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,671,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,413,000 after buying an additional 898,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 292.43, a PEG ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 2.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

