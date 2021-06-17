-$0.06 EPS Expected for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.12). Shake Shack reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 3,592 shares of company stock worth $388,905 in the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 13.7% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 88.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $99.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.61. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -93.16 and a beta of 1.74.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

