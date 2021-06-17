-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frontline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). Frontline posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

NYSE FRO traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.49. 48,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,855. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Frontline has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Frontline by 2,793.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 19.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

