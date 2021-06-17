-$0.07 EPS Expected for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.04. New Jersey Resources reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

NJR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Shares of NJR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,954. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.52. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $44.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

In related news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,057.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

