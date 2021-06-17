-$0.09 EPS Expected for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. iHeartMedia reported earnings per share of ($1.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iHeartMedia.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IHRT. Wolfe Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. iHeartMedia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the first quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,614,000. Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 3,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,539,000 after buying an additional 1,243,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Sound Point Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 292.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Point Capital Management LP now owns 99,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 74,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

IHRT stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. 43,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,203. iHeartMedia has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.30.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

