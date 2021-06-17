$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Meridian Bioscience reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $85.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 32.03%.

Several research firms recently commented on VIVO. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 3.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 54.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 10.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $113,973,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $409,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIVO stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.97. 8,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.77. Meridian Bioscience has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

