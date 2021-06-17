$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. Reynolds Consumer Products posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

REYN stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.37. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $35.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

