$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Sabra Health Care REIT reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%.

SBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

SBRA stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.60. 74,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,825. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.