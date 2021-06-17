$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Farmers National Banc reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Farmers National Banc.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 14.41%.

FMNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmers National Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $17.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $483.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.89. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $18.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 28.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,845,000 after acquiring an additional 214,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 53,087 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 44,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $678,000. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.