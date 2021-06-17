$0.49 EPS Expected for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.54. Byline Bancorp reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 104.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 18.41%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BY. TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director William G. Kistner bought 1,200 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $27,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,464 shares of company stock worth $56,790 over the last ninety days. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,349,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,546,000 after purchasing an additional 55,050 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,065,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 911,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the period. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BY opened at $22.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $877.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

