-$0.51 EPS Expected for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to report earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Scorpio Tankers reported earnings per share of $2.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $3.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

STNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 795,185 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $6,745,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,309,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,984.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after buying an additional 368,375 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $2,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

STNG stock opened at $22.06 on Monday. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

