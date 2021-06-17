$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) will announce earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. CNO Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

In other news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $576,374.16. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,762,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,807,000 after buying an additional 148,587 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 18,499 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 43,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 14,487 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $264,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.47. 17,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,405. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.03. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

