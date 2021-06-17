$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.59. MGE Energy posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MGE Energy.
MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGEE. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MGEE stock opened at $76.65 on Monday. MGE Energy has a 1-year low of $59.70 and a 1-year high of $77.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.66.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.92%.
About MGE Energy
MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.
Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGE Energy (MGEE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.