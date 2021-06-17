$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.59. MGE Energy posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MGE Energy.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter.

MGEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGEE. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGEE stock opened at $76.65 on Monday. MGE Energy has a 1-year low of $59.70 and a 1-year high of $77.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.92%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

