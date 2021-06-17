$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Reliant Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBNC. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,522,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,711,000 after buying an additional 56,939 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 223,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 51,655 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,252,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 33,224 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RBNC opened at $28.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.89. The company has a market cap of $474.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.00. Reliant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Earnings History and Estimates for Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC)

