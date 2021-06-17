$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will post $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. The Bank of Princeton posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.46 million.

BPRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPRN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 240,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 56,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 45,206 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 564.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in The Bank of Princeton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPRN opened at $29.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.89. The Bank of Princeton has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $199.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

