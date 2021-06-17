$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.98. MYR Group posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:MYRG traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.53. 1,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,354. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.08. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.62.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,675.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $421,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,819,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,583 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MYR Group (MYRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.