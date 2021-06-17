-$0.97 EPS Expected for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will announce ($0.97) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.76). iRhythm Technologies posted earnings of ($0.75) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year earnings of ($3.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($2.74). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($2.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth about $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 37.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $63.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.48. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $59.64 and a 1-year high of $286.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

