$1.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will post sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year sales of $6.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $6.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $7.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 34.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on CP. Barclays upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $101.80 to $117.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $78.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.7565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

