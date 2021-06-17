$1.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will post sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year sales of $6.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $6.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $7.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.
Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 34.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.75% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $78.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.84.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.7565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
