$1.75 Million in Sales Expected for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will post sales of $1.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.27 million and the highest is $2.18 million. Beam Global posted sales of $1.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year sales of $12.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 million to $12.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $25.93 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $26.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 88.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BEEM. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Beam Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

In related news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,030.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $129,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,192.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $910,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Beam Global during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Beam Global by 17.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Beam Global by 13.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 48.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $35.85 on Monday. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.76 million and a P/E ratio of -44.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.35.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

