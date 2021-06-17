10,000 Shares in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Axel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 6.4% during the first quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 65.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,281,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.03.

NYSE LAC opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $28.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 17.63 and a quick ratio of 17.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Equities research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

