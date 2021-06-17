$116.72 Million in Sales Expected for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will announce $116.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $117.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.14 million. NBT Bancorp posted sales of $115.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year sales of $467.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $466.20 million to $469.06 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $472.82 million, with estimates ranging from $472.70 million to $472.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $116.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.78 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $39.03 on Thursday. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $307,678.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 687.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

