125,900 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Purchased by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 125,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,864,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Bank OZK lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMN traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,738. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $65.86 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,818.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,590,152.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.