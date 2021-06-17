$129.30 Million in Sales Expected for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will report sales of $129.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.95 million and the highest is $137.30 million. Pacira BioSciences reported sales of $75.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year sales of $541.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $523.80 million to $552.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $640.18 million, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $671.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pacira BioSciences.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCRX. Barclays boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.54.

In other news, insider Roy Winston sold 22,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $1,569,236.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,056.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $63,908.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,134 shares in the company, valued at $740,659.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,523 shares of company stock worth $6,343,929. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $99,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $60.82 on Thursday. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $42.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.