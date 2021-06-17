$163.26 Million in Sales Expected for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will announce $163.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $168.21 million. Alarm.com posted sales of $141.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year sales of $686.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $684.60 million to $689.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $743.88 million, with estimates ranging from $726.50 million to $754.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.58. 313,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,007. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.12. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $108.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $117,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,355.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $132,106.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,257.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,748 shares of company stock valued at $13,640,517. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Alarm.com by 207.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

