172,019 Shares in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 172,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sabre by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,384,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Sabre by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 815,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 145,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Sabre by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 329,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SABR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sabre from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,341,665.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $1,258,953.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,251 shares in the company, valued at $5,204,110.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,408 shares of company stock worth $2,141,533. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 383,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,551,914. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.26.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). Sabre had a negative net margin of 131.73% and a negative return on equity of 334.48%. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

