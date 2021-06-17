1,815,791 Shares in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Acquired by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,815,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,030,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.96% of Allegro MicroSystems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGM. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.63. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.77.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $310,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $2,517,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,033 shares of company stock worth $5,790,936 in the last quarter.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

