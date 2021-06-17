1,886 Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.43. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.