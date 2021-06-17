$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will announce $2.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.12 billion. Olin reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full year sales of $7.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.60 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Olin.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Olin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $389,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,563.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654 in the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 117.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth $37,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLN stock opened at $47.69 on Monday. Olin has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olin (OLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.