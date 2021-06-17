$2.07 Million in Sales Expected for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will report $2.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.92 million. Arbutus Biopharma reported sales of $1.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year sales of $8.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.22 million to $8.97 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.18 million, with estimates ranging from $8.50 million to $13.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 million.

ABUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arbutus Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 50.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $310.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.93.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.