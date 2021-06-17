$2.07 Million in Sales Expected for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will report $2.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.92 million. Arbutus Biopharma reported sales of $1.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year sales of $8.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.22 million to $8.97 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.18 million, with estimates ranging from $8.50 million to $13.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 million.

ABUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arbutus Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 50.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $310.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.93.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

