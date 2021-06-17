$2.62 Billion in Sales Expected for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will post $2.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.66 billion. FirstEnergy posted sales of $2.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year sales of $11.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.05 billion to $11.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.24 billion to $11.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.72. The stock had a trading volume of 143,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,076. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

