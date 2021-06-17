2,339 Shares in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 55I LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,614,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $13,154,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,580,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,497,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,274,000.

Shares of SCHJ stock opened at $51.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.16. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.81 and a 1 year high of $54.98.

