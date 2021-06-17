2,588,290 Shares in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,588,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,973,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.59% of Asana as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Asana in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Asana by 19,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.54.

Shares of ASAN opened at $49.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion and a PE ratio of -33.45.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,922,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 836,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,203,106.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $769,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 820,000 shares of company stock worth $35,033,000 and have sold 82,144 shares worth $2,867,603. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.