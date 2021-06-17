2,736 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $60.78 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $61.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.70.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

