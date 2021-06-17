3,000 Shares in RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) Bought by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $915,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $2,488,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $4,008,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $16,549,000. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $14.08.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

