$31.10 Million in Sales Expected for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will post sales of $31.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.22 million and the lowest is $31.00 million. AXT reported sales of $22.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year sales of $126.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.40 million to $133.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $129.77 million, with estimates ranging from $126.53 million to $133.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million. AXT had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 6.45%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXTI. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Northland Securities increased their price target on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $120,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,794.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,550 shares of company stock worth $1,216,568. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AXT by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,202,000 after buying an additional 107,677 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of AXT by 30.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,323,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,429,000 after acquiring an additional 305,305 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 883,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AXT by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 80,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AXT by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 219,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

AXT stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 444,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,576. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.39. The firm has a market cap of $492.37 million, a PE ratio of 72.82 and a beta of 2.28. AXT has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $15.84.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

