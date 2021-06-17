$4.30 Billion in Sales Expected for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will report sales of $4.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.53 billion and the lowest is $3.95 billion. PPG Industries posted sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year sales of $16.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.02 billion to $17.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.66 billion to $18.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on PPG shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.29.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $174.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $100.14 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.61. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

