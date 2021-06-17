$42.63 Billion in Sales Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to announce $42.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.57 billion to $43.79 billion. AT&T posted sales of $40.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year sales of $173.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $167.72 billion to $176.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $174.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $169.68 billion to $177.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.06. 29,682,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,836,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 28,242 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AT&T by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 9.5% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.6% during the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

