$47.66 Million in Sales Expected for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) This Quarter

Jun 17th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) to report sales of $47.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.62 million to $47.70 million. Amalgamated Financial posted sales of $53.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full year sales of $193.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $191.13 million to $195.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $207.90 million, with estimates ranging from $197.40 million to $218.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.38 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amalgamated Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 31.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 20,466 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $848,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter worth $422,000. 37.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.52. 49,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,717. The company has a market capitalization of $484.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.85. Amalgamated Financial has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

